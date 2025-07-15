Mr Miller was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 | The Scotsman

The family paid tribute to the hair stylist’s “warmth” and “vision”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of one of Scotland's most famous hair stylists, Charlie Miller, has announced his death.

In a statement posted online, Charlie Miller Salons said Mr Miller died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said Mr Miller was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and spent the last three years of his life in the Queen’s Manor Care Home in Edinburgh.

Mr Miller received an OBE in 2012 | The Scotsman

The post read: “Charlie’s warmth, vision, and unwavering dedication to his craft and community touched the lives of so many - colleagues, clients, and friends alike.

“His legacy lives on in every salon chair, every team member he inspired, and every client who felt his passion for excellence and kindness, delivered with genuineness, empathy and warmth.

“We are heartbroken as we extend our heartfelt condolences to Janet, sons Jason and Josh, daughter-in-law India, his four grandchildren Isha, Isaac, Eden and Olivia, sister Helen, and the wider family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Miller Salons posted the announcement on behalf of his family | The Scotsman

Mr Miller, whose salons are spread across Edinburgh, received an OBE for services to hairdressing in the Queen's 2012 New Year's Honours List. His career spanned almost six decades.

His sons and Managing Directors, Jason and Josh Miller, who have led the brand since 2009 said: “We’re heartbroken to share the news of our dad’s passing.

“Charlie was so much more than the name above the door – he was a force of creativity, integrity, and love.”