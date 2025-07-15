Iconic Edinburgh hair stylist Charlie Miller dies after Alzheimer’s battle
The family of one of Scotland's most famous hair stylists, Charlie Miller, has announced his death.
In a statement posted online, Charlie Miller Salons said Mr Miller died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Monday.
It said Mr Miller was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and spent the last three years of his life in the Queen’s Manor Care Home in Edinburgh.
The post read: “Charlie’s warmth, vision, and unwavering dedication to his craft and community touched the lives of so many - colleagues, clients, and friends alike.
“His legacy lives on in every salon chair, every team member he inspired, and every client who felt his passion for excellence and kindness, delivered with genuineness, empathy and warmth.
“We are heartbroken as we extend our heartfelt condolences to Janet, sons Jason and Josh, daughter-in-law India, his four grandchildren Isha, Isaac, Eden and Olivia, sister Helen, and the wider family.”
Mr Miller, whose salons are spread across Edinburgh, received an OBE for services to hairdressing in the Queen's 2012 New Year's Honours List. His career spanned almost six decades.
His sons and Managing Directors, Jason and Josh Miller, who have led the brand since 2009 said: “We’re heartbroken to share the news of our dad’s passing.
“Charlie was so much more than the name above the door – he was a force of creativity, integrity, and love.”
“He built something truly special: not just a business, but a family. We’re proud to be his sons, and to carry forward the legacy he began.”
Comments
