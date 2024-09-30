Man and woman charged over alleged human trafficking
Two people are due to appear in court after being arrested in connection with alleged human trafficking offences.
Police Scotland said a 28-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with alleged offences inGlasgow.
It comes after an investigation by greater Glasgow's dedicated Human Trafficking Unit, with Police Scotland confirming the arrests were made on Friday.
The pair will face Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Inspector Grant Currie said: "We are committed to working with our partners to pursue those involved in this type of criminality, with strong focus on safeguarding individuals who may be at risk of exploitation.
"Information from people within our communities is key to helping us identify those involved in committing these crimes against vulnerable people in our society.
"I would urge anyone with information or concerns about exploitation of any kind to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
