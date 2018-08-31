Channel 5 to launch UK version of dating show The Bachelor

A UK version of the dating TV show The Bachelor will air on Channel 5 next year, the broadcaster has announced.

The reality series, which follows an eligible single man in his search for love, debuted in the US in 2002.

The concept has spawned a number of international versions, including in Australia and Germany.

Filming for the new series will start in the autumn in South Africa, with the search for both the Bachelor and the women he will be hoping to impress already underway.

Sean Doyle, factual commissioning editor at Channel 5, said: “The Bachelor is a brilliant concept that will bring drama, glitz and some incredible twists.

“With our unique new take on the format, I am sure a whole new audience will fall back in love with the show.”