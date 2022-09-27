The alarm was raised shortly before 11am, and police and firefighters rushed to the area.

Chambers Street was closed and cordoned off by officers, but has now re-opened

Locals also spotted a bomb disposal truck outside the National Museum of Scotland on Tuesday afternoon.

Several Lothian Buses services were diverted due to the ongoing incident, but the diversion has now ended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an unidentified package at a building on Chambers Street, Edinburgh around 10.55am on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022.

“Officers are in attendance and the building has been evacuated. Enquiries are ongoing.”

