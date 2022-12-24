News you can trust since 1817
Center Parks Longleat Forest: Four-year-old dies after 'serious medical incident' at resort

A four-year-old boy has died after an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest, near Warminster, on Saturday morning, Wiltshire Police said.

By Rod Minchin
4 hours ago

Officers attended a “serious medical incident” involving a child at a Center Parcs resort.

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

“Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning,” a Wiltshire Police spokesman said.

“This is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.”