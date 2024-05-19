Glasgow City Council teams worked through the night to clean up the streets after Celtic fans gathered in large numbers around Glasgow Cross.

Four police officers were injured during Celtic’s title win celebration in Glasgow city centre when 25,000 fans gathered around Glasgow Cross leaving an “unacceptable” trail of debris and damage behind them

Police Scotland said it was working to identify those responsible for assaults on police officers as fans gathered for a “prolonged” period with crowds not finally dispersing until the early hours of this morning.

Glasgow City Council staff then worked through the night to clean the streets with some of the areas affected to host the Race for Life today, which is due to attract thousands of runners and supporters.

Crowds of Celtic fans gather at the Trongate to celebrate their teams 12 title in thirteen years on Saturday. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Police said there were 19 arrests for various offences and enquiries remain ongoing into a number of incidents.Four police officers were injured during disorder and received medical treatment.Superintendent John Menzies said: "I would like to thank our partner agencies and the wider public for their support."Unfortunately, we experienced some disorder including the use of pyrotechnics and alcohol-related offences. We took robust action to prevent these escalating."Violence and assaults on members of the public or police officers is completely unacceptable and we continue to work to identify those responsible."

Fans were seen climbing lamposts and traffic lights with a number of flares let off.

Glasgow city leaders said "unacceptable” damage was caused with a “substantial” amount of litter and broken glass was left around Glasgow Cross, where fans gathered following the game against St Mirren.

Bus stops and traffic signals have been damaged in the area, the council said.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “After an exceptional clean-up effort by our teams overnight, the area is now clear – including the course for the Cancer Research UK Race for Life, which is taking place this morning.

“There has been damage to infrastructure such as bus stops and traffic signals, but we do not yet know the full extent of what repairs will be necessary.

“This kind of damage, disruption and antisocial behaviour remains unacceptable. It should be possible to celebrate and show a basic level of consideration for others in the city at the same time.”

The trophy was presented to the team at Celtic Park after they beat St Mirren 3-2.

Fans began congregating around Glasgow Cross and the Trongate soon after the match on Saturday for the unofficial celebration.