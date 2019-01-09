World’s richest man and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos divorces

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos – the world’s richest man – has announced he and wife MacKenzie are to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The billionaire made the announcement on Twitter, saying the pair would remain “cherished friends”.

Mr Bezos, 54, who founded Amazon, is the world’s wealthiest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

His estimated wealth of $US137 billion is about $45bn ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

MacKenzie Bezos, 48, is a novelist, the author of The Testing of Luther Albright (2005) and Traps (2013).

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” he wrote.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family and we remain cherished friends.”

Last year the couple launched the Bezos Day One Fund, offering a two billion dollar fund to help homeless families and build pre-schools in low-income neighbourhoods.

Mr Bezos is the founder and chief executive of Amazon, which recently took Microsoft’s spot as the most valuable US firm.