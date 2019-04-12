Title of final Star Wars trilogy film released

Have your say

The title of the final film in the third Star Wars trilogy will be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

A teaser for the film was released on Twitter, saying: “Every generation has a legend.”

The announcement was made at a Star Wars celebration event being held in Chicago.

The JJ Abrams-directed film will be released 20 December.

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has said the film franchise will go on “hiatus” after December’s big release.

“We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter,” Mr Iger said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

“There are movies in development, but we have not announced them.”

