Stacey Dooley denies new role in BBC make-up show is ‘trivial’

Stacey Dooley has denied her new role hosting a BBC make-up competition is “trivial”.

The 31-year-old documentary-maker will front Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star for BBC Three.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner is best known for presenting the hard-hitting documentary series Stacey Dooley Investigates.

Following the announcement this morning that she would host the programme, Dooley responded to critics online in posts via her Twitter account.

She said: “For those tellin me you’re suddenly doing ‘trivial’ work ... I’ve been filming stories covering rape, incest, drugs, murder and war for a decade.

“It’s a privilege to cover these issues, but I also need to take time out to enjoy the lighter side of life.”

The show, in which ten contestants live and work together while competing to win a contract assisting top make-up artists, was announced last year.

Dooley added: “Also. Dancers and make-up artists are incredibly talented. I’m lucky to work alongside them.

“The idea that talent is exclusively measured on how academic or intellectual you are is SO ridiculous. Snobbery and judgment not really my thing. Anyway. Off to nail my routine.”

Val Garland, global make-up director for L’Oreal Paris, and Dominic Skinner, global senior artist for MAC, will judge the competition, which will air later this year.

Dooley lifted the glitterball with dance partner Kevin Clifton in the 2018 Strictly final last month.

She previously said of the announcement: “I’m delighted to be involved with Glow Up. The make-up artists are so impressive and talented and Val and Dominic were a scream to work with. Can’t wait to show you all it!”