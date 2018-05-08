Scottish DJ Calvin Harris involved in serious car crash

Have your say

Scottish music producer Calvin Harris was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles at the weekend after his girlfriend smashed into another vehicle.

Harris, 34, reportedly walked away from the incident in a residential Beverly Hills street, after his partner Aarika Wolf drove a Range Rover into the side of a Honda carrying two women.

According to reports, police were called to the scene and the parties exchanged insurance details before both cars were towed away.

The women in the Honda were reportedly left injured by the crash and allegedly plan on filing a police report

The Dumfries-born music producer was involved in another car accident a few years ago in L.A which left him hospitalised.