Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges on keeping both halves of the Old Firm sweet

Kevin Bridges has admitted he doesn’t like to use football in his act because he doesn’t want to alieniate one half of the Old Firm divide.

The Scottish comedian is a big Celtic fan but chooses to avoid talking about it on stage unless it’s unavoidable.

Though he’s previously rubbed shoulders with manager Brendan Rodgers and captain Scott Brown, he doesn’t want people coming to his shows for a Celtic love-in.

He told the Scottish Sun on Sunday: “I would never alienate people - I want them to come to my show because it’s a comedy show.

“I don’t bring it into my comedy unless something unavoidable comes around like the 2012 Rangers liquidation thing which was just such a big talking point and one of the biggest stories in Britain at the time, so you need to do a joke about it.

“But I don’t want people coming to my gigs just because they’re a Celtic fan and I’m a Celtic fan because that’ll be just as annoying.

“Whether you’re a name or not, you grow up somewhere - like Clydebank - and you support a football team.

“There’s nothing worse than someone who’s a name saying they are a Partick Thistle or St Mirren fan, when they’re not.”