Love Island’s Dani Dyer says she ‘still loves’ Jack Fincham

Dani Dyer has addressed her split and reconciliation with Jack Fincham, saying she loves him.

The Love Island winner said she loves the pen salesman and claimed they had had an argument when she said they had split in a post on her Instagram story.

Writing again on Instagram, she said: “Just want to put all comments to bed. All I can say is I’m still 22 trying to get my s**t together and grow into a woman, but doing it in the public eye is sometimes hard and scary, but arguments are arguments and I love him.

“I can only please people who want to be pleased and I am having to learn that opinions are just opinions. Hope everyone can understand that i am just a normal girl.”

The couple have been together for six months, having become an item early on in the ITV2 dating series.

They recently filmed a reality show about their relationship after moving in together.

Dyer’s father Danny previously said the couple had not split and she was “immediately regretting” declaring their separation.

He told this weekend’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show: “I just want to put something to bed. She hasn’t split up with Jack. That’s all bollocks, that is.”

Remarking on his daughter’s social media post, he said: “They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it.

“You know what women are like ... I’m just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him, maybe.

“I don’t know what was going on, but I can tell you now they’re sweet.”

He added: “They’ve had a little argument, as we all do, we all have tear-ups.

“Don’t declare nothing to the world, I’ve told her this. That was my bit of fatherly advice. It is OK, it is all sweet.”

In her earlier post, Dani wrote: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible six months and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.

“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”