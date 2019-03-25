Justin Bieber puts fixing ‘deep rooted issues’ before new music

Justin Bieber has said he is focusing on repairing his “deep rooted issues” so that he can sustain his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and be the father he wants to be.

The 25-year-old pop heart-throb recently posted a message on Instagram asking fans to pray for him as he was going through a tough time and “struggling a lot”.

He has now opened further in a new post, saying although he knows his fans want new music, “nothing comes before my family and my health”.

He said: “So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album.

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin last year, continued: “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.

“I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so.

“but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).”