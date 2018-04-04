James Martin apologises for ‘truly awful’ burger at Glasgow Airport

Celebrity chef James Martin has said that he “really does care” about his customers after he faced criticsm for a below-par burger that was served at one of his restaurants.

The TV chef has said he is currently working to resolve the issue, but that it “infuriates” him that people think he is not bothered.

Martin responded to Scottish TV presenter Ewen Cameron, who had tweeted him to complain about the burger that he bought at Glasgow Airport’s James Martin Kitchen.

Cameron shared a picture of the burger on Twitter and wrote to Martin: “This is your cheeseburger at your restaurant & priced at £9:50! I’m guessing you’ll be annoyed as you’re a man who prides himself on his food.”

Cameron said in another tweet that it was “truly awful”.

Martin replied with an apology and promised that he will “deal with it personally”, and Cameron later praised the chef for his handling of the situation after speaking with him privately.

Martin said: “I genuinely care, I’ve got three people flying up to Glasgow who are in there now trying to resolve this.

“I don’t know what the issue is at the moment, and the guy didn’t complain at the time, so all of a sudden it gets posted on social media and the first time I see it is when it’s all over social media.

“I’m doing my best, I’ve offered a refund... I really give a s**t about my job. I’ve been in catering all my life and the customer is my number one.

“I get upset when people say I don’t care. I went into the kitchen at six years old with a chef’s jacket and a dream - that’s what infuriates me, I really do care.”