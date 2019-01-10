Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams visits St Andrews University

Have your say

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams is to visit St Andrews University next month.

The 21-year-old actress will attend the institute’s careers week to promote Daisie – her social networking app for young artists.

It is described as “a playground for creative collaboration” allowing young people to follow their desired career path in a safe space.

Speaking about the app, Williams said: “Before Daisie, success in the creative industries has been wholly dependent on luck and ‘ins’ to the industry.

“Daisie introduces a new way into the creative world, through connections made organically and the natural development of your skills, propelling individuals to the next level.”

Tickets for the Younger Hall event, being run on Tuesday 5 February at 5:30pm, are free and available online, with pre-registration required.

Jamie Minns, director of student development and activities, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Maisie to St Andrews.

“There is a thriving community of student performing arts societies at St Andrews.

“Maisie is an international star and can help to inspire our students who are interested in a career in the performing arts.”

Williams is due to appear in the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, set to air this April.