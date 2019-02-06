First photo released of Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel

Have your say

The cast of Four Weddings And A Funeral are reunited 25 years on in the first photo from the film’s Red Nose Day revival.

The well-loved romantic comedy is being resurrected by writer Richard Curtis for the 2019 edition of the BBC fundraiser.

One Red Nose Day And A Wedding will catch up with the film’s characters, directed by Mike Newell, who made the 1994 original.

READ MORE: Boyfriend of John Michie’s daughter ‘filmed her death’

Andie MacDowell takes centre stage as Carrie in a purple dress.

Hugh Grant, fresh from his acclaimed performance as Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal, looks dapper in a grey suit.

Rowan Atkinson also returns as Father Gerald.

Four Weddings And A Funeral followed Charles, played by a young Grant, searching for and eventually finding happiness with his American love interest Carrie, played by MacDowell.

The short film will also feature James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker.

It follows the success of Red Nose Day Actually – a short sequel to Love Actually – that premiered on Red Nose Day in 2017.

The new film will air on BBC One on Friday 15 March.