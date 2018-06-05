Comedian Michael McIntyre robbed by gang of armed thieves on mopeds

Comedian Michael McIntyre was robbed by a gang of hammer-wielding thieves on mopeds while he waited to pick up his children from school, it was reported.

The windows of the 42-year-old’s black Range Rover were smashed and he was reportedly forced to hand over a watch during the incident, witnesses said.

McIntyre had been waiting in his vehicle to collect his sons in Golders Green in north London when he was attacked by two males.

Witnesses reported that the comedian tried to comfort his shaken sons in the aftermath of the attack.

One onlooker told the Daily Mail: “The guy at the front of the moped started to hit the driver’s window about 10 to 15 times and it eventually just cracked.

“He opens the door and gets Michael McIntyre out of the car. Michael fell but he was still trying to put up a fight.

“I just remember one of the bikers trying to get something. I don’t know what the guy was trying to get - a watch, a wallet, maybe?”

The Met Police said they were called to North End Road just before 2pm on Monday.

The force said in a statement: “The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property.

“No injuries were reported.”

McIntyre’s agent told the Sun: “Michael was involved in an incident involving armed robbers.

“He is absolutely fine and helping police with their inquiries.”

Investigators said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact police.