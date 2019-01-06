Calls for Glasgow Airport to be renamed after Sir Billy Connolly

A petition has been launched to rename Glasgow Airport after the comedian.

Last week a petition to rename Glasgow Airport after Sir Billy Connolly was launched on website charge.org by Glasgow resident Brian Paul. It is seeking 100 signatures, and urges the airport to follow the examples of Liverpool’s John Lennon airport and Belfast’s George Best airport.

The petition describes Sir Billy as an “all-time Scottish legend who deserves to be recognised and let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to fly into “the Big Yin”? It continues: “Glasgow’s greatest son, who is suffering medically, should be honoured before it’s too late for him to recognise and remember how proud our city is of him and how much we are proud that the city of Glasgow is known throughout the world because of his first class work by means of comedy and numerous movie castings.”

A spokesperson from Glasgow Airport said: “Sir Billy has been a true ambassador for the city throughout his illustrious career. We should not be surprised that people should call for the airport to be named in his honour.”

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill said the idea should be considered. “Billy Connolly has brought laughter and pleasure to people around the world and has been a great ambassador for Glasgow and Scotland, of course it is something that should be considered,” she said.

The Barrowlands is also hoping that Sir Billy will play one last gig there, after he announced his retirement from performing live last year.

In response to a video of Billy playing his banjo and apologising to fans for depressing them, the venue tweeted: “Would give anything for a Billy Connolly show in here. Wonderful to see him still plucking away. (Love) The Big Yin.”

