Andy Murray left with bloody nose by baby daughter

Scottish tennis player Andy Murray suffered an injury off the court hours before his US Open match on Wednesday after he had a run-in - with his baby daughter.

Andy, who also has two-year-old Sophia to wife Kim Sears, shared a picture of himself sporting a bloody nose and dabbing it with a tissue.

Tennis champion Andy Murray shared the snap of himself on social media. Picture: Andy Murray/Instagram

The tennis champion, 31, captioned the snap: “When playing with your 10 month old daughter gets a bit too physical.”

The accident happened hours before Murray was scheduled to play No 31 seed Fernando Verdasco in his second-round match at the US Open in New York, which proved to be one of his toughest challenges yet on his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray’s Grand Slam return ended after he lost to opponent Verdasco, who he suggested was lying after a row over illicit coaching.

