Police Scotland are appealing for information about the incident on the A883 Denny to Falkirk road on Sunday evening.
A white Vauxhall Corsa car which was heading east left the road near to Headswood Mill Farm at about 7.40pm, the force said.
The 20-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition is described as “critical”.
The front seat passenger in the car, a 33-year-old man, was also injured and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be serious but stable.
A 28-year-old woman, who had been travelling in the back of the car, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
In a Police Scotland statement released on Monday, Sergeant David Ross said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and also anyone with dash-cam that could assist with our investigation.”