Cambridge Analytica search warrant granted after Facebook apology

A judge has issued a warrant for the offices of Cambridge Analytica to be searched.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham wants access to records and data in the hands of the London-based company amid claims Facebook data may have been illegally acquired and used for political campaigns.

Both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook deny any wrongdoing.

The data watchdog’s investigation includes the acquisition and use of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica, its parent company SCL and academic Dr Aleksandr Kogan, who developed the app used to gather data.

It stems from claims over the harvesting of personal data and whether it was used during Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign or the Brexit referendum.

Cambridge Analytica’s chief executive Alexander Nix has been suspended.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been called to give evidence to MPs.

After a hearing at London’s High Court today, Judge Leonard said he would give the reasons for his decision on Tuesday.

The Information Commissioner’s Office tweeted: “ICO granted warrant: We’re pleased with the decision of the judge and we plan to execute the warrant shortly.

“This is just one part of a larger investigation into the use of personal data for political purposes and we will now need time to collect and consider the evidence.”

