Calder Street: Five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow named

The five-year-old-boy who died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow has been named as Ayan Khan Nooreen.

By Laura Paterson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

He and a nine-year-old girl were struck at about 5.40pm on Tuesday on Calder Street in the south of the city.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving treatment from paramedics.

The girl was taken to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children with serious injuries.

Police Scotland released the boy’s name on Monday as they appealed for more witnesses.

Sergeant Nick Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with Ayan’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information but hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In addition, if you have dash-cam (footage) that could help with our crash investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2648 of Tuesday April 4.

