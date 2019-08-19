Bus bursts into flames near Silverburn shopping centre

Fire crews have battled a blaze near Glasgow's Silverburn shopping centred after a local bus caught fire.
Dramatic footage on social media captured the bus, believed to be a Colchri Coaches services to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, ablaze.
Police and fire services quickly converged on the scene, with a roadblock delaying local traffic.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told STV: "We were alerted at 11.49am on Monday, August 19 to reports of a bus on fire in the Silverburn area of Glasgow.
"Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to the city’s Cowglen Road, where crews were met by a well alight vehicle.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire before leaving the scene.
"There were no casualties."