Bus bursts into flames near Silverburn shopping centre

Fire crews have battled a blaze near Glasgow's Silverburn shopping centred after a local bus caught fire.

Dramatic footage on social media captured the bus, believed to be a Colchri Coaches services to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, ablaze.

Police and fire services quickly converged on the scene, with a roadblock delaying local traffic.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told STV: "We were alerted at 11.49am on Monday, August 19 to reports of a bus on fire in the Silverburn area of Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to the city’s Cowglen Road, where crews were met by a well alight vehicle.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire before leaving the scene.

"There were no casualties."