British child dies after 'falling out of window on school trip to Spain'

A British schoolboy fell to his death from a seventh-floor window during a foreign exchange trip to Spain.

According to local media, the 15-year-old who has not been named, had been on the trip for less than a week before he fell at around 11:30pm on Saturday night in the city of Cordoba.

ABC Cordoba suggested that the boy was trying to fix a broken blind in the bathroom when he overbalanced. Other reports suggest he may have fallen when he tried to open the window.

Paramedics and police officers attended the scene, on a street named Periodista Quesada Chacon.

Police said that they were treating the death in the southern Spanish city as an accident.

Inmaculada Troncoso, the director of education authorities in Cordoba, said: "We deeply regret what has happened. We are offering support to the school where the boy was, as well as his family."

A spokesman for the Andalusian regional emergency services centre said: "A 15-year-old boy has died in Cordoba after falling from a seventh-floor bathroom window. We were alerted at around 11.25pm on Saturday night to say a person had fallen from a window at an apartment block. Emergency services including police and medical responders were alerted but the person was already dead when they arrived following what police have indicated was an accidental fall."

The apartment building is connected to a language centre that runs courses in Spanish, English, German and French.

The Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British child who died following an incident in Cordoba in Spain."