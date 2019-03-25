British Airways plane mistakenly lands in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf

A flight from London to Dusseldorf landed in Edinburgh by mistake today after the incorrect flight plan was submitted to pilots.

Passengers apparently only realised the error when the plane landed and the “welcome to Edinburgh” announcement was made this morning.

The plane landed in Edinburgh instead of dusseldorf. Pic: Shutterstock

A BA spokesman confirmed that the flight was redirected and has now landed safely in Dusseldorf.

The flight was operated by German firm WDL Aviation - who were responsible for the aircraft and cabin crew - on behalf of British Airways (BA) as part of a leasing deal.

A British Airways spokesman said: “We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed.

“We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually.”

The aircraft took off from London City Airport at 7:45am and landed in Edinburgh about an hour later.

It is understood the plane was refuelled in Edinburgh before heading off to the German city.

Details of the number of passengers on board the aircraft have not yet been provided.

A spokesman for WDL Aviation said: “We are working closely with the authorities to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight scheduled could occur.

“At no time has the safety of passengers been compromised.

“We flew the passengers on the flight with number BA3271 to Dusseldorf after the involuntary stopover in Edinburgh.”

Some passengers on board the flight complained on twitter about the flight plan error.

One, @sontrantuan, said: “@British_Airways can you please explain how can my morning flight taking off from LCY to Dusseldorf land in Edinburgh? While an interesting concept, I don’t think anyone on board has signed up for this mystery travel lottery..”

But he later said: “This feels like an honest mistake rather than a diversion. The crew was convinced of the Edinburgh flight path from the get-go...”

The mistaken flight path has caught the attention of global media, including CNN and the New York Times.

BBC news journalist Victoria Derbyshire is also among those to have tweeted about it. She wrote: “Mad: BA plane lands in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf by mistake.”

One North Ayrshire councillor, Joy Brahim, also questioned how no-one appeared to notice they were going to the wrong city well before landing.

She tweeted: “Did the pilot never mention where the plane was going at the beginning of the flight? Did none of the passengers have an internal compass? Did no one notice the captain welcoming them aboard on the flight to Edinburgh or telling them about the weather in Scotland?

“Fascinating.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.