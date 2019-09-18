British Airways pilots call off strike over pay dispute

A strike planned by British Airways pilots on September 27 in a dispute over pay has been called off, Balpa said.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton, said: "Someone has to take the initiative to sort out this dispute and with no sign of that from BA the pilots have decided to take the responsible course. In a genuine attempt at establishing a time out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on the 27th September.

"BA passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear. I hope BA and its owner IAG show as much responsibility as the pilots."

The pilots' union said that "should BA refuse meaningful new negotiations, Balpa retains the right to announce further strike dates".