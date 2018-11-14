Brexit deal: What we know so far

Theresa May has told parliament that the deal that she has agreed in principle to finalise the details of the UK’s departure from the EU will ‘put in place’ the will of the voters.

Mrs May faced a hostile reception from both the Labour party and her own backbenchers as she talked up the prospects of a deal that looks certain to prove difficult to pass.

Theresa May in Parliament. Picture: AFP/Getty

READ MORE: Theresa May told Brexit deal will cost her support

The cabinet is meeting as of Wednesday afternoon to discuss the deal, and there remains the threat that one or more of Mrs May’s senior ministers could yet resign over the deal.

De-facto coalition partners of the Conservatives, the DUP, are furious about what they see is an unacceptable compromise on the issue of the border between Northern Ireland the Irish Republic.

For their part, the SNP are furious about what they see as disrespect over the Government’s handling of the deal, and wish to see Scotland given the same status as Northern Ireland.

What is in the deal?

The deal has seen both sides compromise, and will be presented by Theresa May in her hard sell to Conservatives as the absolute best possible deal that was available.

READ MORE: Britons should get visa-free EU travel

Most notably, a ‘backstop’ will be put in place under the plans in order to prevent any return a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

There was also a concession from the EU on visa-free travel.

Are the Cabinet on board?

That is what we will find out as the meetings go on throughout Wednesday.

Theresa May is understood to have met with several Ministers individually on Tuesday evening, but has convened a special meeting of the Cabinet to pitch to them on the deal and encourage them to back in.

READ MORE: Theresa May expects revolt over Brexit

As we reported this morning, The Prime Minister fully expects a revolt.

What about Conservative MPs?

Again that is something we will find out if and when the terms of the deal are made public and when it comes to a vote in the House of Commons.

However, early signs are not good for the Prime Minister, as anti-EU hardliners and even more moderate voices are united in dismissal of the deal that she has struck.

Conservative backbenchers were queueing up in the House of Commons lobby yesterday to denounce the deal to anyone who would listen, but especially journalists, and were clearly sending a message to Mrs May.

And the DUP?

Theresa May’s Northern Irish colleagues have been the most vocal opponents to the deal that was announced yesterday.

READ MORE: DUP fury over plan for Irish sea border

Senior MPs, and leader Arlene Foster, have even said that the deal they made to prop up Theresa May’s government last year was not with Mrs May herself, but rather the party.

How has the deal gone down in Scotland?

Alongside the DUP, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish Secretary David Mundell made clear to Theresa May that any ‘different arrangements’ for Northern Ireland was a red line for them.

READ MORE: Sturgeon demands same status as Northern Ireland

That duo, especially cabinet minister Mundell, will face increasing pressure to resign as it is clear that, at least temporarily, there is a different set of circumstances for the Province.

Nicola Sturgeon has also hit out at the plans, not just because her ministers {https://www.scotsman.com/news/scottish-ministers-not-being-shown-draft-brexit-deal-branded-unacceptable-1-4829368|were seemingly kept in the dark} over them, but because she sees the deal as a threat to Scotland’s Human Rights plans.