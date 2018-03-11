Brendan Rodgers hails players after dramatic Old Firm win

Celtic boss Rodgers heaped praise on his side after their come-from-behind victory at Ibrox over Rangers.

In a game which saw Rangers twice take the lead and where Celtic played with ten men for the majority of the second half after Jozo Simunovic’s red card, the Celtic manager was pleased with how his team responded.

“It was a great, immense performance,” he said after the game.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved the victory, we made some mistakes in the first half but I still thought we were the better football side,”

“Second-half, we go down to 10 men, but we have a plan for that - we work in training on the importance of staying calm and the shape within that and I thought the last 30 minutes demonstrated the tactical courage of the team and how we want to play with 10 men.”

On the sending off, the Northern Irishman added: “I can see why (referee) Willie (Collum) has given it.

“Normally, when the centre-half is coming across with the striker, he’s fighting for his space, it’s normally a straighter arm and there’s no drama. But when he catches him with his elbow, you can see why they give it.”