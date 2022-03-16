Fire crews are on the scene at Braemar Lodge Hotel

According to reports, six fire appliances have been sent to the Braemar Lodge Hotel in Braemar, after a significant fire broke out shortly after 7:30 this morning.

There are no reported casualties as of yet.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.45am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire tweeted: “Shocked to hear of an explosion at Braemar Lodge this morning. Massive thanks to @fire_scot and @Scotambservice who are on scene and thoughts with everyone affected.”

Aberdeenshire Council have said online learning would be taking place at nearby Braemar Primary School as a result of the fire with schools set to hopefully return on Thursday.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for a statement.

The building dates back to 1870 and is a former Victorian shooting lodge.