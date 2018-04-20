Boy trapped in escalator on school trip after shoe ‘gets stuck’

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after a five-year-old-boy got trapped in an escalator on a school trip.

Emergency services were called to the Glasgow Science Centre (GSC) at around 12:15pm yesterday.

The child had got his shoe stuck in the escalator and required help from firefighters to be freed.

There were no “obvious injuries”, according to a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman, however he was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.

A GSC spokeswoman said: “GSC staff contacted emergency services to provide support. Paramedics assessed the child before firefighters freed him.

“The school pupil was taken to hospital for further assessment as a precautionary measure.

“We are currently investigating the accident.”