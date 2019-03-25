Boy suffers serious leg injuries after being hit by van in Dundee

Have your say

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a van on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Charleston Drive close to Etive Gardens around 3:30pm today.

Police said the schoolboy suffered serious leg injuries and was taken by ambulance to the city’s Ninewells Hospital.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Police said investigations are under way to establish the full circumstances of what happened and appealed for information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to provide any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.