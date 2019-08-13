Boy seriously injured after getting stuck in castle gully near Wick

Have your say

A boy has been seriously injured after getting trapped in a gully near a castle in the Highlands while the tide was coming in.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm on Monday when the 14-year-old from France became stuck in an "inaccessible location" at Sinclair Castle near Wick.

He had fallen up to 15ft down the ravine with an incoming tide.

A multi-agency response was coordinated, including coastguards, lifeboats, police and ambulance services.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with head injuries by a coastguard helicopter.

Police Scotland described his condition as serious but not life-threatening.