Boy airlifted to hospital after being impaled through the neck with a training pole

A boy was airlifted to hospital after being impaled through the neck by a training pole while playing football with his friends.

Emergency services were called to a football pitch off Chell Heath Road, in Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent, following the freak accident on Sunday afternoon.

A boy was airlifted to hospital after being impaled through the neck. Picture: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews cut the pole that was skewered through the boy's neck before he was taken to hospital by the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The fire service tweeted: "Crews from Sandyford have been called to a football field off Chell Heath Road, Fegg Hayes to assist colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service with a boy with a spike from a football training pole in his neck.

"The pole was cut and the boy flown to hospital by the air ambulance #notjustfires."

READ MORE - Parents share update on fate of boy, 6, who fell five storeys from Tate Modern

