Scottish featherweight champion was involved in North Lanarkshire accident last week

A boxer has died in hospital three days after being injured in a motorbike crash.

Andrew Tham, 28, known as Andy, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a Hyundai Tucson car in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

The crash happened on the B8039 near Lenziemill Road at around 6.50pm.

Andy Tham was named Scottish Featherweight Champion in 2023

Emergency services attended and Mr Tham was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but he died on Sunday.

The boxer, from Cumbernauld, was named Scottish Featherweight Champion in 2023.

Police Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.