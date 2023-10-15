A controlled explosion has taken place in Edinburgh after a device was discovered in a canal.

Police officers received reports at about 10.05am today (Sunday) that an unknown explosive item had been recovered from the Union canal in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

A cordon was put in place around the area and Harrison Road, between Polwarth Terrace and West Bryson Road, was closed as a precaution.

The item was taken to Cramond Beach, in the north west of the city, for safe detonation by explosive ordnance disposal officers.

The bomb was destroyed on Cramond Beach in Edinburgh. PIC: geograph.org/Graeme Yuill.

“The EOD attended, and the item removed to Cramond Beach for safe detonation.