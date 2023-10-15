All Sections
Bomb destroyed in controlled explosion on Edinburgh beach

A controlled explosion has taken place in Edinburgh after a device was discovered in a canal.
By Alison Campsie
Published 15th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST

Police officers received reports at about 10.05am today (Sunday) that an unknown explosive item had been recovered from the Union canal in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

A cordon was put in place around the area and Harrison Road, between Polwarth Terrace and West Bryson Road, was closed as a precaution.

The item was taken to Cramond Beach, in the north west of the city, for safe detonation by explosive ordnance disposal officers.

The bomb was destroyed on Cramond Beach in Edinburgh. PIC: geograph.org/Graeme Yuill.The bomb was destroyed on Cramond Beach in Edinburgh. PIC: geograph.org/Graeme Yuill.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05 am on Sunday October 15, a report was made to police that an explosive item had been recovered from a canal on Harrison Road, Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.

“As a precaution, a cordon was placed around the area and Harrison Road between Polwarth Terrace and West Bryson Road was closed as a precaution.

“The EOD attended, and the item removed to Cramond Beach for safe detonation.

“Officers have now stood down from both locations and Harrison Road is now open.”

