Body found in woods in search for man reported missing in December
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in the Highlands in December.
Marc Drostle , 28, was believed to have travelled to Aviemore in the Cairngorms from London on Thursday December 12 .
A number of sightings of him were reported between December 19 and 24 , but police were unable to trace him.
He was officially reported missing on December 21 .
Read more here: The guide to 100 Scots words from Outlander
Police Scotland said on Thursday that officers attended a woodland area in Nethy Bridge, Strathspey - an area where he had reportedly been seen - at about 7.50am where a body was found.
Emergency services, including mountain rescue teams, also attended and recovered the body.
Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Drostle's family have been informed.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.