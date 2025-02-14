Body found in woods in search for man reported missing in December

Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Drostle's family have been informed.

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in the Highlands in December.

Marc Drostle , 28, was believed to have travelled to Aviemore in the Cairngorms from London on Thursday December 12 .

A number of sightings of him were reported between December 19 and 24 , but police were unable to trace him.

He was officially reported missing on December 21 .

Police Scotland said on Thursday that officers attended a woodland area in Nethy Bridge, Strathspey - an area where he had reportedly been seen - at about 7.50am where a body was found.

Emergency services, including mountain rescue teams, also attended and recovered the body.

