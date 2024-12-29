Body found in hunt for wild swimmer missing from Scottish island
Police have found a body in the search for a keen swimmer who was reported missing from Shetland.
Ian Napier, 58, had not been seen or heard from since 9am on Friday, December 27.
HM Coastguard and a lifeboat had been involved in a search for Mr Napier, as a senior fisheries policy advisor at University of Highlands and Islands in Shetland.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40 am on Saturday, 28 December, 2024 police were made aware of a body found in the water at Scousborough Bay, Shetland.
“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of missing man Ian Napier, 58, has been informed.
“The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
