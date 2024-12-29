Body found in hunt for wild swimmer missing from Scottish island

By Alison Campsie
Published 28th Dec 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 13:18 BST
Ian Sinclair, 58, from Shetland, was last heard from on Friday morning.Ian Sinclair, 58, from Shetland, was last heard from on Friday morning.
Ian Sinclair, 58, from Shetland, was last heard from on Friday morning. | Police Scotland
Ian Napier, 58, was known to go walking and swimming off the south of Shetland.

Police have found a body in the search for a keen swimmer who was reported missing from Shetland.

Ian Napier, 58, had not been seen or heard from since 9am on Friday, December 27.

HM Coastguard and a lifeboat had been involved in a search for Mr Napier, as a senior fisheries policy advisor at University of Highlands and Islands in Shetland.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40 am on Saturday, 28 December, 2024 police were made aware of a body found in the water at Scousborough Bay, Shetland.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of missing man Ian Napier, 58, has been informed.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

