Body found in hunt for wild swimmer missing from Scottish island

Ian Sinclair, 58, from Shetland, was last heard from on Friday morning. | Police Scotland

Ian Napier, 58, was known to go walking and swimming off the south of Shetland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have found a body in the search for a keen swimmer who was reported missing from Shetland.

Ian Napier, 58, had not been seen or heard from since 9am on Friday, December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HM Coastguard and a lifeboat had been involved in a search for Mr Napier, as a senior fisheries policy advisor at University of Highlands and Islands in Shetland.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40 am on Saturday, 28 December, 2024 police were made aware of a body found in the water at Scousborough Bay, Shetland.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of missing man Ian Napier, 58, has been informed.