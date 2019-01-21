Blizzard conditions expected in Scotland amid snow and ice warnings

Have your say

Scotland is set to see blizzard conditions over the next couple of days, with temperatures plummeting below freezing and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice currently in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow to Scotland between 2pm and 23.59pm today (Jan 21), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain with snow falling above around 300 m is expected to move across Scotland on Monday afternoon and evening.

“One to three cm of snow is likely above 300m with 10 cm of snow above 500m. Temporary blizzard conditions are also likely with strong winds.”

What to expect from this weather warning

Snow is expected to settle over the high ground of Scotland.

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Met Office issues ice warning

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for ice to Scotland, as temperatures dip below freezing.

This warning is in place from 12am to 12pm on Tuesday (22 Jan), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

“A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

“Behind this surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

“Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3 cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

Ice will form on some surfaces overnight into Tuesday morning across much of the UK.

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths

- Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

This week’s weather forecast

Today will be dry and cold this morning, with rain and hill snow spreading into the southwest this afternoon.

Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders will be dry but cloudy, with “fresh southwesterly winds developing this afternoon,” the Met Office said.

Rain and hill snow in the southwest will spread to the east this evening before clearing. The rest of the night will then see sleet and snow showers, with some accumulations on hills.

On Tuesday, the southwest will see scattered sleet or snow showers through the day, with moderate accumulations on hills.

The east will be mainly dry and bright, with a few snow showers in West Lothian and western Borders.

:“Mainly dry and cold on Wednesday, isolated wintry showers in the southwest,” the Met Office said.

“Frost on Wednesday night. Patchy rain spreading east later Thursday. Less cold with patchy rain on Friday.”