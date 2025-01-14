Birth records are released after 100 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The birth records of iconic Scottish comedian Rikki Fulton and one of Hibs’ football team “Famous Five” are among a raft of new documents released to the public.

The births, deaths and marriage entries for a number of famous Scots have been published online by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the new 245,000 entries release is the late Robert “Rikki” Fulton, best known for portraying Reverend IM Jolly in sketch show Scotch & Wry.

Mr Fulton was born on April 15 1924, dying on January 27 2004, aged 79.

Also added was Gordon Smith, one of Hibernian Football Club’s “Famous Five” footballers who played in the club’s forward line during the 1950s.

Rikki Fulton was best known for his portrayal of the Reverend IM Jolly. | Scotsman

Mr Smith cemented his place in the sport’s hall of fame for being the only footballer to win the Scottish league championship with three clubs: Hibernian, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored 400 goals in 900 appearances, and died in 2004 aged 80.

The 1949 marriage entry of George Nigel Douglas-Hamilton, who was the 10th Earl of Selkirk, and Audrey Sale-Barker has also been published.

The pair had both served as pilots during the Second World War, and Ms Sale-Barker, a professional skier, had captained the British women’s skiing team at the 1936 Winter Olympics.

The death of Orcadian bird expert Eddie Balfour in 1974 was also documented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was originally hired for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in 1953, and was paid £100 a year as a watcher.

He would spend the next 30 years studying birds in the Orkney area, mainly Hen Harriers.

It remains the longest study of its kind, and he is credited for ground-breaking insights into the species’ behaviour.

He died of a sudden illness on August 12 1974.

Birth records more than 100 years old are added to the site annually, along with death records that exceed 50 years and marriages that are 75 years old.

They are accessible to family historians and researchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NRS chief executive Alison Byrne said: “The annual birth, marriage and death records are our most hotly anticipated records release every year.

“Scotland’s People helps researchers all over the world to investigate their heritage from the comfort of their own homes.

“If you’ve always wanted to look into your own family history, now would be an excellent time to start.