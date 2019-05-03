Billy McNeill funeral in pictures: Lisbon Lions and Scottish football legends pay respects
Sir Alex Ferguson and KennyDalglish were among thousands of mourners to pay respects to Celtic legend Billy McNeill, who captained the side to their European Cup glory in 1967.
Former Celtic managers Brendan Rodgers, Martin O'Neill, Gordon Strachan left for the funeral on buses from Celtic Park. McNeill's fellow Lisbon Lions such Bobby Lennox, John Clark, Jim Craig and Bertie Auld were also present. Supporters threw flowers and scarves towards the hearse and songs about McNeill and the Lisbon Lions were sung as his coffin was driven down the Celtic Way.