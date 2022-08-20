Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on the A7 southbound around 7.55pm on Friday and involved a black Suzuki motorbike and white Scania flatbed truck.

Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man and rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

The fatal accident occurred on the A7 Edinburgh-Galashiels road near Stow

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have dashcam footage around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”