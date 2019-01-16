Bids on Katie Price’s pink Barbie car hit £66k on eBay

Bidding to buy Katie Price’s bright pink Barbie car has reached £66,000 less than 48 hours after she listed it on eBay.

The TV star started bidding on her customised Suzuki Vitara at £500 yesterday after she was banned from driving for a second time last week.

By this evening the listing had attracted 206 bids from 69 bidders, pushing it up to £66,200.

The first bid on the car was for £14,100.

Price, 40, was banned from driving for three months in a court ruling last week.

She told a court she was unable to immediately pay a £1,100 fine as she accepted her second driving ban.

Price was ordered to pay a total of £1,295, including the fine and costs, when she appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

The reality star was summonsed to answer charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance after she was spotted driving a Ford Fiesta on the A24 near her West Sussex home on 25 July at 8pm - while a six-month driving ban was still in place.

The listing on eBay’s website describes her car as a “well known” Suzuki Vitara, which has “undergone a extensive exterior re-wrap inc lowered suspension wheel arch kit and wide wheels and tyres”.

The description adds: “The soft top requires replacement and the MOT has expired, the owner has requested to sell the car with no reserve....”

Price shared pictures of the car on Instagram, writing: “Soo now I’m banned from driving the cars are going this one is on eBay 254073076749 when I get my license back new car fresh start.”

The glamour model also offered to sign the car and take photos with the buyer.

She said: “Don’t forget I’m selling my pink jeep now I’m banned from driving on [sic] Eybay 254073076749 also I’ll meet you sign car and do picture too. So sad love my car.”