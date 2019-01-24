‘Better than any award’: Outlander stars’ joy at Simpsons reference

OUTLANDER stars Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan expressed their delight after finding out the hit TV show had been referenced in an episode of The Simpsons.

Sunday’s episode of the legendary, long-running animation featured a court scene in which Homer becomes a TV critic, but ends up being almost killed by a furious Krusty the Clown after handing his show a B rating.

With Krusty in court over the murder bid, the clown manages to curry favour with the jury after it’s revealed that Homer had given the show Outlander a b-minus score.

“It was justifiable homicide,” “he gave Outlander a b-minus,” declared sisters Patty and Selma. “That show knows what it wants to be; come on!” responds a third juror, to which Judge Snyder retorts: “I heard it gets really good eight episodes in! Krusty, you’re free to go!”.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Starz epic, was in buoyant mood on Tuesday evening as he shared the news with his army of Twitter followers.

“This is better than any award,” the Scot tweeted.

Co-star Catriona Balfe, who plays the shows female lead, Claire Fraser, was even more excited at the mention.

“Whaaaaaaaaaaat???????? HOOOmer M G ..!!!! Well I can now die happy!” she tweeted.

Now in its fourth season, Outlander’s final episode of the season is due to air in the UK on Monday.

