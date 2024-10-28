Best of Scottish and Irish Businesses celebrated at Causeway Awards

Causeway Awards 2024 | Supplied

Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange, an organisation dedicated to promoting collaboration between enterprises on both sides of the Irish Sea, held its annual awards event earlier this month.

The evening was dedicated to celebrating business excellence across eight distinct categories and acknowledging the remarkable successes of businesses hailing from Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. It was held with generous support from headline sponsor Johnnie Walker Princes Street, according to organisers.

The gala drew over 170 guests including industry leaders and professionals from Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland with guest speakers including Depute Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Lezley Marion Cameron, the Scottish Government’s Acting Minister for Climate Action, Dr Alasdair Allan MSP, The Consul General of Ireland, Edinburgh, Jerry O’Donovan, and Vice Consul General, Andrea Wickham Moriarty.

As the evening unfolded, attendees participated in a charity raffle, raising an impressive sum of over £2,500 for charity partners Social Bite and Welcome Organisation, to aid in their efforts to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thirty organisations and individuals were shortlisted as finalists after the first round of judging, with winners chosen by a panel of expert judges.

Brigid Whoriskey, co-chair of Causeway, commented: “The annual Causeway Awards gala serves as a perfect platform to spotlight excellence in business from both sides of the Irish Sea. We take immense pleasure in honouring the accomplishments of the individuals and organisations representing the pinnacle of business achievement across Scotland and Ireland. They can take great pride in their dedication and hard work."

Judith O’Leary, co-chair of Causeway, added: “The Causeway business awards serve as a testament to the exemplary businesses and individuals operating across Scottish and Irish industries. What shines through overall is the unwavering ambition and determination displayed by this year’s well-deserving winners, setting an inspiring example for others to follow."

The evening was an overwhelming success, with many attendees praising the event as the best Causeway Awards ceremony to date. Martin McGuiness, representing award sponsor MMG Ocean, said: “It was a great evening, filled with valuable network conversations. We at MMG are always happy to support Causeway.”

The Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange Awards 2024 winners are:

Health & Wellbeing Award

Sponsored by Inhealthcare

Business Fives

Innovative Organisation of the Year

Sponsored by ESB

SustainIQ

Sustainable Organisation of the Year

Sponsored by GS Group

Nilan Green Scotland and Northern Ireland

Rising Star - Young Professional of the Year

Sponsored by Anturas Consulting Ltd

Anna Bell

Scottish Exporter of the Year

BiGGAR Economics

Irish Exporter of the Year Award

Sponsored by Enterprise Ireland

Bluewave

Northern Irish Exporter of the Year Award

Sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland

Alternative Heat Ltd

Collaboration of the Year Award

Sponsored by MMG Ocean and Ocean Kinetics