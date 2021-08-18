The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent nine fire engines to the scene when the alarm was raised at 4.21am on Wednesday.

The fire service also sent specialist resources to the scene.

There were no reports of any casualties.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent nine fire engines to the scene in Bath Street.

Police have locked down Sauchiehall Street, which runs parallel to Bath Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance at fire in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow which was reported to police at 4.40am on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

"A cordon has been put in place and there are no reports of injuries."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.21am on Wednesday, August 18 to reports of a fire within a commercial property in Bath Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

