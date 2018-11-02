Barbour Christmas campaign celebrates 40 years of iconic festive film

The luxury brand has released its Christmas advert, and you may recognise one character

Created by renowned illustrator and author, Raymond Briggs, The Snowman celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and because of this Barbour has chosen the much-loved story as the theme of its festive advertising.

In partnership with Snowman Enterprises Ltd, in conjunction with Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House) Barbour and The Snowman bring together a combined love of family tradition, spending quality time with loved ones and the joy of sharing memories and making new ones.

Barbour’s Christmas campaign was made by The Corner London’s in-house production team Busk. It uses real life people to depict the impact that The Snowman has had on one family and, like the original film, it focuses on actions rather than words.

The film features the cast wearing a mix of Barbour product including classic styles alongside Barbour x The Snowman licensed product exclusively produced in partnership with Penguin for this Christmas season.

Paul Wilkinson, Global Marketing and Commercial Director said “We are delighted to be partnering with Penguin Ventures to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Snowman. It is a classic and much loved story which has become an established part of family Christmas traditions. In our film, Evie’s enthusiasm and magical imagination really brings this story to life. It captures both the innocence of children and the nostalgia of adults. Everyone wants to believe that ‘Maybe just Maybe’, magic can happen.”

Thomas Merrington, Creative Director at Penguin Ventures said “It was a pleasure to work with Barbour again this year for the 40th anniversary of The Snowman. In this film, the team have beautifully captured the wonder and excitement that both children and adults alike experience when snow falls and that Raymond so eloquently conveyed in his timeless picture book The Snowman. The film is both a celebration of a much-loved story and a reminder that magic is still possible. We’re thrilled with the care and creativity that Barbour has shown in their execution of this entire campaign.”

The Barbour x The Snowman Christmas collection will be available to purchase from Harrods, House of Fraser, Fenwick, Barbour.com and selected Barbour stores nationwide from 1 November 2018.

A special limited edition The Snowman pin will be given away with every Barbour purchase in store and online.

