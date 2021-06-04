Police presence on Bank Street following the incident (Photo: Matt Donlan)

The incident happened early on Friday morning after police received a report that a 21-year-old man had fallen from a window in Bank Street, Edinburgh at around 6.55am.

The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

He is being treated for serious injuries, however, they are not thought to be life-threatening, according to Police Scotland.

Enquiries are ongoing into how the incident occurred but it is not thought to be suspicious.

The news comes as Bank Street remains closed in both directions following the incident.

There will be no through traffic between George IV Bridge and the Mound as a result.

People have been asked to avoid the area if they can.

Bus services have been affected.

Lothian stated: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of Hanover Street, The Mound and George IV Bridge and are instead diverted via George Street, Princes Street, North Bridge, South Bridge and Chambers Street in both directions until further notice.”

However, Lothian currently has no service alerts.

The operator has been contacted for comment.

