Tickets for the hit show go on sale this week.

The hit musical production of the iconic 80s film Back to the Future has announced its first ever UK tour, with the show set to arrive in Edinburgh next Christmas.

The creators of the award-winning musical have announced shows in seven locations across the UK between October next year and summer 2027.

The show will open at the Bristol Hippodrome next October before visiting the Edinburgh Playhouse from December 2 until January 2.

The Edinburgh venue have confirmed tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday.

The show is running for its 5th year in London and has been seen by over two million people to date. It has also been shown across the world in North America, Japan and on Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The tour announcement coincides with the 40th anniversary of the famous film’s release in 1985 - starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown.

The film grossed £279 million at the box office worldwide.

Lead Producer, Colin Ingram, said: “I’m so delighted that the DeLorean will be travelling 88 mph to all the main theatre cities in the UK so that we can bring this heartfelt spectacle of a show to those who haven’t seen it in the West End or want to see it again.

“Great Scott! Audiences are going to have such a fun and thrilling ride in a show which will tour in all its glory and be one of the biggest sets to come out on the road.”

The full list of venues announced on Monday are:

Bristol Hippodrome (Thursday October 8 2026 - Saturday November 21 2026)

Edinburgh Playhouse (December 2 2026 – January 2 2027)

Liverpool Empire (January 12 – February 6 2027)

Milton Keynes Theatre (February 9 – February 27 2027)

Sunderland Empire (April 13– May 8 2027)

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (June 8 – July 3 2027)

Further dates and casting are to be announced.

The musical features new music and lyrics by the Grammy Award-winning composer Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.