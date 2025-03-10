"Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Two teenagers are amongst three people taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries following a disturbance.

Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man, along with male youths aged 15 and 17, were all taken to hospital for treatment after they were called out to a report of three people being seriously injured at a property in Kilwinning Road in Stevenston, Ayrshire .

That call, at about 2.10pm on Sunday , came after an earlier disturbance in the Trelawney Terrace area of the town.

Inspector Douglas Clark , from the nearby Irvine Police Station, said: "Officers are following a positive line of inquiry and a police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations."