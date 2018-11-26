Ayr hospital stabbing: ‘Misleading’ CCTV claims not acceptable, say Unison

A leading union has hit out at senior NHS management after it was revealed the CCTV was not working at a North Ayrshire hospital where a staff member was stabbed.

A 42-year-old community support worker was attacked at Ailsa Hospital about 10am on Thursday. NHS Ayrshire and Arran have now confirmed the CCTV system at the hospital has not been operational for “a number of years” despite the site showing notices of 24-hour camera surveillance.

Unison president Gordon McKay, who previously worked at Ailsa Hospital, said: “Our first thoughts are for the member of staff and her family.

“It is shocking that someone who is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare to the people of Scotland should be attacked at work.

“In the longer term, serious questions need to be asked and answered by senior management of NHS Ayrshire and Arran over why it would appear they were leading patients, relatives and staff in the hospital to believe that CCTV was operating as a safety measure when they knew it wasn’t. Anyone who takes a decision which misleads people about safety matters must be held to account.”

The woman who was attacked remains in a stable condition in hospital.